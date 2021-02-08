Texas will likely partner with the Federal Emergency Management Agency to open two vaccination “super sites” in Dallas and Houston, and more could be on the way, Gov. Greg Abbott said Monday.
Abbott tweeted those vaccine locations would be open every day and operate for eight weeks, handling up to 6,000 shots per day. The governor said adding more sites is possible, but his office did not immediately release further details, including whether that meant Texas would get more vaccine doses or if those sites would pull vaccine from other areas.
The Texas news comes a week after California partnered with FEMA to open two mass vaccination centers under President Joe Biden's push to create 100 such sites nationwide in 100 days.
According to state health officials, nearly 2.5 million Texans have received at least one dose of vaccine, and nearly 780,000 are fully vaccinated. As of Sunday, Texas had 9,652 COVID-19 patients in hospitals and a death toll of 38,643.
Texas will receive 401,750 first doses of the vaccine this week, which will be shipped to 358 providers in 135 counties. That includes 85 hub providers, but not a proposed hub in Walker County that local officials have sought for the last two weeks.
In addition to the first doses , the state is ordering 330,925 doses intended as the second dose for people first vaccinated a few weeks ago. State officials say that they are working with providers to make sure that they order the number of second doses they need at the appropriate time. People should be able to return to the same provider to receive their second dose within six weeks of getting the first.
Walker County pharmacies will receive 800 first dose vaccines for public use, while local TDCJ facilities will receive 200 doses.
COVID UPDATE
The Walker County Office of Emergency Management said Monday that they have been notified of 69 additional COVID-19 community cases. The county has confirmed at least 7.277 COVID-19 cases and 729 probable cases since the pandemic began last March.
At least 103 community members and offenders have died due to implications from COVID-19, state records show.
According to Walker County OEM, nearly 57% of all COVID-19 community cases in the county are from residents within the city of Huntsville, while Precinct 3 makes up the largest percentage in the rural population with at least 586 cases.
Free public testing is currently available to community members at 125 Medical Park Lane and at 455 State Hwy. 75 North in Huntsville. The testing is by appointment only, with information available at www.curative.com.
