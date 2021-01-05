The most unusual meeting of the Texas Legislative Session, certainly in this century and perhaps for all of state history, begins next week when lawmakers head to Austin for a legislative session that's scheduled to last five months.
Few would be surprised, however, if the spread of COVID-19 among legislators or staffers shut things down after just a few weeks, or if a special session, or two, will be required later in the year to tackle significant state issues left unfinished by the May 31 statutory adjournment deadline.
MAJOR ISSUES
The unprecedented logistical challenges of simply operating the Texas Legislature this year may only be matched by the complicated state and local policy issues lawmakers have on their plates.
Lt. Governor Dan Patrick has advised senators to brace for a drastically pared down session with fewer pieces of legislation making their way through the process. His legislative priorities include passing the budget, election reform, limited liability protections as it relates to COVID-19, law enforcement support and redistricting.
With a projected $4.58 billion shortfall, the budget will be the most pressing issue for legislatures.
However, the redistricting process could have the largest impact on the future of the state. During a normal redistricting session, the federal government delivers the census population data to states no later than April 1. However, this year the federal government is anticipating a delay and states may not receive their data until July 31, 2021. This means that legislatures will likely have to convene for a special session during the summer or early fall.
Other key issues will likely include initiatives to enhance and expand virtual education and regulation of executive authority during a disaster response.
LOCAL BILLS
As of Monday, Rep. Ernest Bailes (R-HD 18) had filed only one piece of legislation for the upcoming session.
The bill, HB 448, was written to address the rights of private property owners to file complaints against entities regarding alleged misconduct, while exercising eminent domain authority. HB 448 is a top priority for Bailes in Texas' 87th legislative session.
With multiple pipelines coming through Texas, landowners have found themselves at odds with entities exercising eminent domain authority. HB 448 will allow property owners to file complaints against those who are using the Landowner Bill of Rights to harass, intimidate, or otherwise mislead them. Currently there is no process for reporting these grievances to the state.
"The process for landowners to file complaints and express their concerns should be clarified," stated Rep. Bailes. "The power of eminent domain should never be used as a threat, and those who misuse their authority should be held accountable." Bailes chose to refile the bill after it was left pending in committee in the 86th legislative session.
Under HB 448, the attorney general may recover civil penalties from bad actors of up to $1,000 for the first violation, and up to $5,000 for each subsequent violation.
Senator Charles Schwertner (R-SD5) has authored 12 pieces of legislation, including a bill that would place limitations on increases in fees charged by certain public institutions of higher learning. His bills also include multiple medical-related bills and a bill that will regulate the selection of statewide competition locations by the University Interscholastic League.
The Texas Legislative Session will begin Jan. 12.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.