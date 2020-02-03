A Texas inmate is set to be executed Thursday evening in Huntsville for killing his wife, two daughters, sister-in-law and father-in-law.
Abel Ochoa, 47, faces lethal injection for the August 2002 slaying in which his attorneys claimed he had suffered from a “drug-induced delirium.”
State and federal appeals courts and the Texas Board of Pardons and Paroles have recently turned down requests by Ochoa’s attorneys to stop his execution, with the most recent coming in October 2019. No new appeals have been submitted to the U.S. Supreme Court.
According to court records, Ochoa went to church with his wife and children on the morning of the slayings. On the way home he asked his wife for $10 to buy some cocaine, which he would later smoke in the backyard of his home.
In a confession to police, Ochoa wrote, “I got up and went to my closet and I got my Ruger 9mm gun. The gun was already loaded and I walked into the living room where my family was. I started shooting while they were all sitting on the couch.”
His 29-year-old wife, 7-year-old daughter, 9-month-old daughter, father-in-law and sister-in-law were all killed. A second sister-in-law, Alma Alvizo, was seriously injured in the shooting.
Ochoa then took his wife’s purse and fled to an ATM in an attempt to withdraw money, however, he was unable to remember the passcode. He was captured approximately 30 minutes after the shooting by police.
Police say that Ochoa verbally confessed to the murder upon his arrest, and later, made a written confession. He was convicted and sentenced to death by a Dallas County jury the following year.
In his latest appeal to the U.S. Supreme Court, Ochoa’s attorneys stressed that his trial lawyers didn’t find and present enough evidence of his difficult childhood. He has also repeatedly asked for, and been denied, funds to redo his mitigation defense, which if successful could see his sentence reduced to life without parole.
Thursday’s execution is scheduled after 6 p.m. inside of the Huntsville “Walls” Unit.
