Huntsville, TX (77320)

Today

Partly cloudy with isolated thunderstorms possible. A few storms may be severe. Low 57F. S winds shifting to NW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40%..

Tonight

Partly cloudy with isolated thunderstorms possible. A few storms may be severe. Low 57F. S winds shifting to NW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40%.