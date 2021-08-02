HUNTSVILLE — The resurgence of COVID-19 in Texas has put some cities' health systems in dire circumstances, as intensive care unit beds fill up, officials say.
State health officials say that there are only 62 ICU beds available in the Houston metropolitan trauma service area that includes Huntsville, Conroe and Houston and serves over 6.6 million people.
“COVID is very real and very serious,” said Dr. Sujesh Pillai, the chief of staff for Huntsville Memorial Hospital. “The disease is severe and it’s highly contagious. I’m seeing young patients that are dying and young patients that are ending up on ventilators with permanent lung damage.”
A surge in cases has filled the small ICU at the local acute care facility, meanwhile the local county has a vaccination rate of 39.26% for those above the age of 12 — far below the statewide percentage of 52.85%. According to state records, approximately 63% of seniors over the age of 65-years-old in Walker County are fully vaccinated.
“Our ICU is completely full and elderly patients that should be living late into their ages are passing away suddenly,” Pillai added.
The surge comes in the midst of vaccine hesitancy and a new Delta variant that has proved to me more contagious.
“I know people are worried about the side effects of the vaccine, but what you should be worried about is the side effects of COVID,” the HMH doctor added. “I can promise you that the damage that COVID unleashes on your body is so severe that it far outweighs any side effects of the vaccine. We haven’t seen anybody get greatly ill once they have taken the vaccine, so it’s very effective at stopping you from dying from COVID-19.”
On Monday, there were 6,853 people in Texas hospitals with COVID-19, which was the most since Feb. 22. State health officials reported four new COVID-19 deaths on Monday. Texas has had 52,110 COVID-19 related deaths since the pandemic began, the third most in the U.S., according to Johns Hopkins University.
Despite the rise in hospitalizations and new cases, Republican Gov. Greg Abbott has repeatedly stood by his order banning mask state, county and local mask mandates.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.