Texas health providers getting doses of the COVID-19 vaccine this week will include 28 providers that will focus on large community vaccination efforts, state health officials said Sunday.
Texas is currently vaccinating health care workers, people 65 and older and those with medical conditions that put them at greater risk of hospitalization and death from COVID-19.
The Texas Department of State Health Services said that the hub providers will get more than 158,000 doses of the vaccine this week.
Vaccines are typically shipped and received multiple times per week, causing providers to work through the logistics of scheduling Texans to receive the vaccine. Establishing hub locations will provide a dependable supply that large providers can plan around. By the end of this week, an additional 28 mass vaccine sites will be operational in 18 Texas counties. Each site may be operating a single location, multiple sites, moving to different locations throughout the week, or partnering with other organizations to expand their reach.
"The Lone Star State's mission is to use the resources and tools we have to get more shots in arms and keep Texans safe," Governor Greg Abbott said at a hub location in Arlington. "This successful facility serves as a model to open up to 28 similar sites across the state. These vaccination hubs will expedite vaccine distribution and ensure efficiency in communities across the state. While vaccines are an important step in the long-term fight against the virus, I encourage Texans to continue to follow the best practices to keep yourself and loved ones safe like wearing a mask and practicing social distancing."
So far, more than 1.5 million vaccine doses have been delivered to providers throughout Texas. Texas has already administered 802,507 doses that have been successfully reported to the state. Of the 802,507 doses administered, 83,538 are second doses. 777,897 doses are either not yet reported, or are waiting to be given to Texans. Additionally, Texas has received 487,500 doses for Texas nursing homes and long term care (LTC) facilities, which are administered by CVS and Walgreens. Of those 487,500 doses, 75,312 have been administered. 412,188 doses for LTC facilities and nursing homes have not yet been reported, or are waiting to be given. Residents of all 254 counties in Texas have been vaccinated.
This week, Texas is set to receive nearly 940,000 doses, including nearly 200,000 first doses delivered to providers in 104 counties. For the remainder of January, Texas expects to deliver an additional 310,000 first doses per week and up to 500,000 second doses. Moving forward, first doses are expected to increase and will be dependent on the federal government.
Researchers from Johns Hopkins University say more than 30,000 people in Texas have died due to COVID-19, the second highest in the country.
Johns Hopkins says that over the past two weeks, the rolling average number of daily new cases in Texas has increased by 9,363.7, an increase of 76.9%.
After steadily rising over the last week, hospitalizations in Texas fell by 824 on Sunday to 13,111. The Houston metro service area currently has a 19.88% hospitalization rate, with Walker County reporting 19 new cases on Monday.
For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms that clear up within weeks. But for others, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, the virus can cause severe illness and be fatal.
