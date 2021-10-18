Texas GOP advances new maps that splits Walker County congressional representation

AUSTIN — Texas Republicans on Saturday night closed in on redrawn U.S. House maps that would shore up their eroding dominance as voters peel away from the GOP in the state’s booming suburbs.
In a key late-night vote in the Texas House, Republicans gave early sign-off to new congressional boundaries that would give them more breathing room after some close calls in 2018 and 2020, while also opening a new path for the GOP along the border with Mexico.
But in a preview of legal challenges to come, Democrats spent hours blasting the maps as discriminatory and all but blind to the state’s surging number of Latino residents, who made up more than half of the nearly 4 million new Texans over the past decade. Many live around Dallas and Houston, where under the GOP-engineered maps, there would be no new districts that give Latinos a majority.
Republican state Rep. Todd Hunter, who has presided over the redrawn maps in the House, defended the changes and said they comply with the law.
The maps will still need final negotiations in the coming days between the House and Senate before being sent to Republican Gov. Greg Abbott, who is expected to sign them.
Walker County saw significant last-minute changes.
Despite an approved and expected protest from both the Walker County Commissioners Court and the city of Huntsville, state leaders continued with a plan to split the county into two congressional districts. A move that will likely dilute any voice that the county has in Washington D.C.
The redrawn congressional district that was engrossed by the Texas House will now place the top half of the county within District 17, which is represented by Congressman Pete Session (R- Waco). The southern part of the county will remain in District 8 with Congressman Kevin Brady (R- The Woodlands).
Similar to the map that was approved by the Texas Senate, most of Huntsville will leave District 8 except for the Elkins Lake and Spring Lake subdivisions. The Texas Senate map had previously put the northern part of the county within District 10, which now contains more of Travis County under the new proposal.
“The city of Huntsville requests the Texas Legislature to reevaluate the proposed Texas Congressional Districts and to take into consideration the proposed ideal size of said districts and maintain the city of Huntsville representation in the United States House of Representative with one representative for the entirety of the city and county,” states a resolution that is expected to be presented to the Huntsville City Council tonight. “The city of Huntsville asserts that at no time do we support dividing our city, county, communities and neighborhoods.”
Texas was the only state to gain two congressional seats following the 2020 census, which showed that people of color accounted for more than 9 of 10 new residents in Texas.
Democrats and voting rights advocates are preparing to challenge the maps in court in what would be yet another high-profile, high-stakes legal battle over Texas politics — already the epicenter of disputes over abortion and voting rights.
Republicans who control both chambers of the Legislature have nearly complete control of the mapmaking process. They are working from maps that experts and courts have already declared as gerrymandered in their favor, and the state has had to defend their maps in court after every redistricting process since the Voting Rights Act took effect in 1965.
But legal challenges face new hurdles this round — the first since the U.S. Supreme Court ruled in 2013 that Texas and other states with a history of racial discrimination no longer need to have the Justice Department scrutinize the maps before they are approved. Plaintiffs must now wait to file claims and must show that maps were intentionally meant to discriminate by race. Drawing maps to engineer a political advantage is not unconstitutional.
Republican state Sen. Joan Huffman, who authored the maps and leads the Senate Redistricting Committee, has told lawmakers they were “drawn blind to race.” She said her legal team ensured the proposal followed the Voting Rights Act.
The proposal would make 24 of the state’s 38 congressional districts safe Republican districts, with an opportunity to pick up at least one additional newly redrawn Democratic stronghold on the border with Mexico, according to an analysis by The Associated Press of data from last year's election collected by the Texas Legislative Council. Currently, Republicans hold 23 of the state's 36 seats.
Texas lawmakers are also redrawing the maps for their own districts, with Republicans following a similar plan that would keep their party in power in the state House and Senate. Those proposals are also expected to be sent to Abbott by the end of the week.
Acacia Coronado with the Associated Press and Report for America and Joseph Brown with The Huntsville Item contributed to this report.
