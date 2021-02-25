Texas gas prices skyrocket following winter blast

The statewide gas price average in Texas is $2.40 for a gallon of regular unleaded fuel, according to the AAA Texas Weekend Gas Watch. That price is 16 cents more than on this day last week and is 24 cents more per gallon compared to this day last year.
Of the major metropolitan areas surveyed in Texas, drivers in Odessa are paying the most on average at $2.58 while drivers in San Antonio are paying the least at $2.33 per gallon. Drivers in Walker County are paying an average of $2.39 per gallon
The national average price for a gallon of regular unleaded is $2.68, which is 11 cents more when compared to this day last week and 21 cents more than the price per gallon at this same time last year.
While many Southern refineries are returning to production after last week’s winter storm, the impact is still being felt in drivers’ wallets. Market analysts expect this rising trend to continue due to the weather’s effect to the oil and gas industry coupled with oil market optimism about COVID-19 vaccines renewing demand. Week-to-week demand, however, was down significantly across the U.S. The U.S. Energy Information Administration reports demand for gasoline fell to 7.2 million barrels per day across the country, the lowest level since late May. The last time the Texas statewide gas price average reached $2.40 was in August 2019.
“Refineries are recovering from last week’s wicked weather,” said AAA Texas spokesperson Daniel Armbruster. “Still, with demand reportedly down and fuel supplies healthy, gasoline prices are likely to rise for several days to come in the wake of the storm’s impact to production.”
Drivers in Texas are paying some of the cheapest prices at the pump, ranking 3rd lowest in the country, according to gasprices.aaa.com.
AAA Texas Fuel Saving Tips
• Slow down and drive the speed limit. On the highway, aerodynamic drag causes fuel economy to drop off significantly as speeds increase above 50 mph.
• Avoid “jackrabbit” starts and hard acceleration. These actions greatly increase fuel consumption.
• Avoid extended idling to warm up the engine, even in winter. It’s unnecessary and wastes fuel.
• When driving in town, adjust your speed to “time” the traffic lights. This reduces repeated braking and acceleration that consume additional fuel.
• When approaching a red light or stop sign, take your foot off the gas early and allow your car to coast down to a slower speed until it is time to brake.
• Accelerate smoothly with light to moderate throttle. This allows the automatic transmission to upshift into higher gears sooner, reducing engine rpm and saving fuel.
• Use cruise control to help maintain a constant speed and save fuel. However, never use cruise control on slippery roads because a loss of vehicle control could result.
• Try to minimize your use of air conditioning.
• Plan ahead to accomplish multiple errands in one trip, and whenever possible travel outside high-traffic times of day.
• If you own more than one car, use the most fuel-efficient model that meets the needs of any given journey.
