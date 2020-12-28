Coronavirus hospitalizations in Texas on Monday exceeded a peak hit as the pandemic surged over the summer, even amid holiday gatherings and travel that health officials have warned are likely to further spread the virus.
The state health department reported there were 11,351 patients hospitalized with confirmed cases of COVID-19, an increase of over 1,800 since the beginning of the month. COVID-19 hospitalizations are currently at their highest number since July.
Intensive care units in several parts of Texas were full or nearly full, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services.
There were 13 newly confirmed cases of the virus in Walker County on Monday and another 15 probable cases, according to the Walker County Office of Emergency Management. The actual number of cases is believed to be far higher because many people haven’t been tested and some who get sick don’t show symptoms.
Over the past week, more than 14% of coronavirus tests in Texas have come back positive, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.
For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms that clear up within weeks. But for others, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, the virus can cause severe illness and be fatal.
