Texas continues to lead the nation in home fire deaths

Just two months into the New Year, 566 Americans have lost their lives to fire, an average of ten deaths per day.
Texas leads the nation with 39 lives lost since the start of the New Year. During last week’s Arctic blast, New Waverly Firefighters responded to over 40 calls for service, including two structure fires that resulted in injuries.
In one fire near Lake Conroe, a man suffered burns when he was pouring gasoline into a generator and the vapors ignited, leading to a fire that damaged several storage units. A suspected heating related fire near Coldspring left one person dead during the height of the storm. While San Jacinto County crews were busy fighting that fire, another fire broke out in a home on John Warren Road in the western end of the county. San Jacinto County 911 operators dispatched New Waverly Firefighters to that fire and upon their arrival they treated a burn victim and extinguished a fire in a mobile home.
Another fire near Houston claimed the lives of a Sugar Land grandmother and her three grandchildren, ages 11, 8 and 5. The family had lost power to their home and were using their fireplace to heat the home before going to bed that evening. Another suspected home heating fire in Austin claimed 3 lives and injured 3 others.
Across the nation, a total of 59 children under the age of 14 have lost their lives in home fires so far in 2021. According to initial reports, only eight of the 566 victims died in fires where there was a working smoke alarm. The overwhelming majority of home fire deaths continue to occur in homes where there are either no smoke alarms present, or they do not function due to missing or dead batteries. Young children and the elderly are among those most vulnerable, with senior citizens 4 times more likely to die from a home fire than the average adult.
While temperatures have moderated, the state remains in the peak season for home heating fires, a leading cause of home fire deaths, second only to cooking fires as the No. 1 cause of home fires each year. Heating fires can be especially deadly, as they often occur at the worst possible time, breaking out in the middle of the night while our families are asleep. The number one safety recommendation is to first and foremost have working smoke alarms throughout the home, especially in all sleeping areas.
If you own your home and need assistance with smoke alarms, you can contact the New Waverly Fire Department’s non-emergency line at 936-344-6911. If you are renting a home, apartment, or even an RV, your landlord is required by state law to make sure your home is equipped with smoke alarms. If your rental home does not have working smoke alarms in every bedroom and bedroom hallway, notify your landlord in writing and they are required to repair them or have new ones installed within seven days. Once they are installed and working, tenants are responsible for replacing batteries as needed and notifying the landlord if they malfunction.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.