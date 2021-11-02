HUNTSVILLE — The Texas Central high-speed passenger rail is inching closer to reality.
The next step is access to $12 billion in federal loans that the company says will help fund the project between Dallas and Houston. Texas Central says that the project will cost over $20 billion and pump over $36 billion into the Texas economy.
The loan would not only be the largest Railroad Rehabilitation and Improvement Financing loan in the program’s history, but would consume more than a third of the total sum allocated to the program.
A group of Republican congressmen, including Kevin Brady (R-The Woodlands) say that they are concerned with Texas Central’s ability to skirt Buy America requirements, inflate ridership projections and obtain federal loans without authority to construct, which will leave the American taxpayer on the hook.
“Texas Central Railroad has yet again reneged on their promise after vowing for years to not seek federal funding for their proposed high-speed rail project,” Brady said. “Taxpayers should not be left on the hook for boondoggle projects that never come to come to fruition. I will always fight to protect federal taxpayers—not only in my district, but across America—to make sure our constituents aren’t stuck holding the bag when rail projects default on their loans.”
Earlier this week, the Dallas Morning News reported that real estate investors have bought up land south of downtown Dallas with plans to develop the property into a high-speed passenger rail terminal.
Similar terminals are scheduled to be constructed about 25 miles away in Roans Prairie and at the former Northwest Mall site northwest of Downtown Houston near Interstate 610.
Construction on the rail line that would transport Dallas riders to Houston in 90 minutes in state-of-the-art trains is scheduled to begin construction as early as 2022.
The company signed a $16 billion contract this summer with an Italian firm to build the rail system. Texas courts have so far rebuffed efforts by landowners and other parties to stymie the project.
Construction is estimated to take six years.
SUPREME COURT WITHDRAWS DENIAL
In what happens in only 3% of denied petitions before the Texas Supreme Court, Leon County landowner Jim Miles, whose ranch is impacted by the proposed high-speed rail, was granted a motion for rehearing on Friday. The Court withdrew the denial of Miles’ petition for review from June 2021 and reinstated Miles’ petition for review.
“We are as committed today as we have been each day of this fight. This is about our private property rights and the rights of all Texans to enjoy and work our little pieces of Texas...unencumbered by a project that has been years in the making with nothing to show for it. We are elated that the Court has agreed to review our petition and are looking forward to our day in court,” Barbara Miles said.”
The Court will hear oral argument on January 11, 2022.
