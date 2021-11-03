Huntsville, TX (77320)

Today

Rain showers early will evolve into a more steady rain for the afternoon. Thunder possible. High 61F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%..

Tonight

Light rain early...then remaining cloudy with showers overnight. Low 46F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%.