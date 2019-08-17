Since the start of 2019, there have been 73 law enforcement officers and 31 firefighters killed in the line of duty, and the number grows each week as first responders find themselves targeted for attacks.
On Saturday, cyclists with the Texas Brotherhood Ride made their way through Huntsville, spending the night in Trinity, before continuing their 650-mile, eight-day journey from Hempstead to Austin.
Along the way, the cyclists are making specific stops to pay tribute to 14 firefighters and law enforcement officers from Texas who died in the line of duty last year.
“Our riders must all be first responders” said rider Tim Dunn. “Just like in our profession, we continue the teamwork aspect during the ride – riding together, eating together and bunking together.”
There are nearly 60 cyclists in this year’s ride along with another nine volunteers smoothing the way for cyclists as they push through 80-mile rides each day through the grueling Texas heat. Each cyclist has a $500 sponsorship goal in order to participate. The mission of the Texas Brotherhood Ride is to provide emotional and financial support to their families and co-workers.
When arriving at the HEARTS Veterans Museum, the cyclists were greeted by fellow law enforcement, fire and EMS personnel as they ate lunch before continuing towards Trinity.
To donate to the Texas Brotherhood Ride’s cause visit www.texasbrotherhoodride.com/donations.
