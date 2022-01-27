Texas artists to play chili-fest

Flex your skills in whipping up the best pot of chili, while benefiting a good cause at the Josey Scout Lodge’s first Chilly at the Lodge fundraising event.
The inaugural Chilly at the Lodge – a chili cook-off, vendor fair and live outdoor concert event – is scheduled for Saturday, Feb. 5 and will raise money for the historic property in Huntsville.
“We’re excited to welcome two exceptionally talented Texas entertainers for our live outdoor concert, Drew Fish and Kate Watson. Drew is an established singer-songwriter working in both Texas and Nashville, and Kate is a former American Idol contestant and rising star on the Texas music scene,” said Karla Christian, chairman of the Josey Scout Lodge board of trustees.
The grounds will be open to the public from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., with Fish and Watson taking the stage to kick off the day’s entertainment at 11 a.m. The chili tasting will pick up concurrently and last through 3:30 p.m.
The chili cook-off is open to all competitors ages 10 and up, and offers cash prizes of up to $250, as well as the possibility of competing at the World Championship Chili Cook-Off. Community Youth and Community Adult competitors will be judged on one chili type of their choice, while International Chili Society competitors, or more affectionately known as “Chiliheads,” will be able to enter in up to four categories, including traditional red chili, home style chili, chili verde and salsa.
“We have an excellent slate of chili competitors registered, including several previous World Championship Chili Cook-Off winners, who will be happy to let visitors taste their chili,” Christian said.
The community is invited to join in on the cook-off fun by grabbing a bowl and tasting the chili, while voting for their favorite. Visitors will also be able to browse a thriving vendor market, enjoy live music and learn about Josey Lodge and its nearly 90-year relationship with the Huntsville community.
Proceeds from the event will entirely benefit the extensive work needed to restore the historic Josey Lodge and its Caretakers Cabin, which are both designated as Texas Historic Landmarks and are listed on the National Register of Historic Places. The lodge’s subcommittee began seeking the community’s help in saving the historic sites in July, after tallying up a lengthy list of projects needed to bring dignity back to the heart of Walker County scouting.
“Our first capital campaign was very successful, raising all the needed funds for the exterior safety and security lighting we installed a few months ago,” Christian said.
However, they’re still a long ways off.
At nearly 90 years old, the structures have been nearly untouched throughout their time and require $100,000 in repairs to cover new windows, damaged logs that need replacing, fresh paint for the windows and maintenance for the roofs. So far, Christian notes that the board has been able to raise a little over 20% of the funds and that local businesses have provided pledges for in-kind donations for the materials needed to complete the repairs.
Chilly at the lodge is scheduled for Saturday, Feb. 5 and is a family friendly event that is open to the public to attend. Pre-sale tickets are available online at www.joseyscoutlodge.org for $5 each, or $7 on the day of the event, while kids four and under get in free. First responders with identification will also get free entry at the gate.
Spots for chili cook-off competitors and market vendors are still open and applications can be filed online as well.
The lodge will follow Saturday’s event with an ICS sanctioned Yellow Rose of Texas Regional Chili Cook-Off on Sunday, Feb. 6. The event is strictly for ICS competitors and the Chilly at the Lodge Adult Division, all vying for the opportunity to win up to eight cash prizes and eight opportunities to compete at the World Championship.
