Almost 30% of the population in Texas has received at least one dose of the vaccination for COVID-19, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
The CDC reported Tuesday that over 16% of the population in the state has completed their vaccination.
Over the last two weeks, the rolling average number of daily new cases of the coronavirus in Texas has decreased by about 28%, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.
The Texas Department of State Health Services on Tuesday reported 4,167 new confirmed and probable cases and 73 additional deaths. Walker County added 31 confirmed cases.
Hospitalizations have also been continuing to decline in the state. State health officials reported Tuesday that 2,882 patients with COVID-19 were hospitalized, a small jump from the day prior.
Johns Hopkins reports that almost 49,000 people in Texas have died from COVID-19, the third highest death count in the U.S.
