Area Texans reacted with alarm and sadness to the protesters' temporary takeover of the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday that disrupted a joint session of Congress convened to tally the results of the Electoral College vote.
Local congressman Kevin Brady was not at the Capitol Wednesday, due to a positive COVID-19 test a day earlier. However, Brady called for a quick end to the violence after noting that he had checked in with several constituents that were in Washington D.C. for the rally.
“They are protesting peacefully on the National Mall and supporting law enforcement, while making their voices known. That’s how you do it in America,” Brady said on Twitter.
Former Republican President George W. Bush called the scene a “sickening and heartbreaking sight.
“This is how election results are disputed in a banana republic, not a democratic republic,” the 43rd President said in a statement. “I am appalled by the reckless behavior of some political leaders since the election and by the lack of respect shown today for our institutions, our traditions and our law enforcement.”
The news from Washington hit home to many in Walker County, with residents having split views on the incident. In a social media post from The Item, some called it a disgrace, while others supported the actions.
“That's disgraceful, but had the shoe been on the other foot and Trump had been re-elected, we'd have seen the same thing from the far left,” said Doug Odom of Huntsville. “They boasted, threatened and said as much, and the liberal media played right along with them.”
“These are not simply “Trump supporters,” these are rioters,” LAnette Michelle DeFord of Huntsville added. “I am not a Trump supporter, however even I know that not all of his supporters are in support of what is happening right now. These rioters are an embarrassment to the USA.”
WHAT HAPPENED
Violent protesters loyal to President Donald Trump stormed the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday and forced lawmakers into hiding, in a stunning attempt to overturn America’s presidential election.
The nation’s elected representatives scrambled to crouch under desks and donned gas marks, while police futilely tried to barricade the building, one of the most jarring scenes ever to unfold in a seat of American political power. A woman was shot and killed inside the Capitol, and Washington’s mayor instituted an evening curfew in an attempt to contain the violence.
The rioters were egged on by Trump, who has spent weeks attacking the integrity of the election and had urged his supporters to descend on Washington Wednesday to protest Congress’ formal approval of Biden’s victory. Some Republican lawmakers were in the midst of raising objections to the results when the proceedings were abruptly halted by the mob.
Lawmakers resumed the counting of electoral votes Wednesday evening after the Capitol was cleared.
The president gave his supporters an added boost Wednesday morning during an appearance at a rally outside the White House, where he urged them to march to the Capitol. At the urging of his staff, he reluctantly issued a pair of tweets and a taped video telling his supporters it was time to “go home in peace” — yet he still said he backed their cause.
A somber President-elect Biden, two weeks away from being inaugurated, said American democracy was “under unprecedented assault,” a sentiment echoed by many in Congress, including some Republicans.
The domed Capitol building has for centuries been the scene of protests and occasional violence, including a 1954 shooting involving Puerto Rican nationalists.
