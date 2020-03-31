Gov. Greg Abbott on Tuesday sought to get Texans to stay at home for the next month to stem the spread of the new coronavirus, issuing an order that says they must "minimize" social gatherings and in-person contact with people outside their homes unless they are taking part in "essential" services and activities. He also announced that schools would remain closed until at least May 4.
The decision brings Texas more in line with states that have implemented "shelter-in-place" — or "stay-at-home" — orders to fight the spread, but Abbott declined to similarly characterize his latest order, arguing those terms leave the wrong impression. He still wants Texans to know they can leave their homes to do things such as go to the grocery store or go for a jog.
"A stay-at-home strategy would mean that you have to stay at home — you cannot leave a home under any circumstances. That obviously is not what we have articulated here," Abbott said during a news conference at the Texas Capitol in Austin. "This is a standard based upon essential services and essential activities."
The state has outlined a list of over a dozen essential services that comply with Abbott's order, largely aligned with federal guidance on the issue but adding religious services.
The language of the order and Abbott's reluctance to call it a stay-at-home order caused some confusion about its scope and what specifically it restricts. But Abbott spokesman John Wittman said after the governor's news conference that the "only thing that is allowed are essential services and personal activities that correspond with those services."
"That is in addition to the personal and religious activities that the executive order explicitly allows," Wittman said.
Later, state Rep. Chris Turner, chair of the House Democratic Caucus, said "Gov. Abbott has essentially created a statewide stay-at-home order."
"His press conference today was confusing at times, but we believe it amounts to a step in the right direction," Turner said.
The order, which goes into effect at 12:01 a.m. Thursday, expands on one he issued earlier this month that did four things: limit social gatherings to 10 people; close bars, restaurants and gyms, while still allowing takeout; ban people from visiting nursing homes except for critical care; and temporarily close schools. That order is set to expire at midnight Friday.
Abbott's latest order goes through April 30, aligning it with the new end date that President Donald Trump announced Monday for social-distancing guidelines.
"We’ve come too far to falter now,” Abbott said at the news conference, where he was joined by Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick and state House Speaker Dennis Bonnen. "We have made tremendous strides, but we have not yet reached our destination. … Together, we will preserve through this for another month."
For over a week, Abbott has resisted calls for a statewide shelter-in-place order, leaving the decision up to local officials. In recent days, they have acted to put most of the Texas population under stay-at-home orders.
Cases jump in Walker county
On Tuesday, officials with the Walker County Office of Emergency Management announced that they have recorded six positive cases of COVID-19 locally. There have been 169 people tested with 60 negative results and 109 results pending.
Currently, there are 102 people in self-quarantine and eight people hospitalized.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.