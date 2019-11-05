Texans head to the polls

With early voting finished, voters in Walker County will head to the ballot box today to cast their votes in the statewide constitutional amendments election and a plethora of local municipal and school board races.
Polls open today at 7 a.m. and close at 7 p.m. Walker County residents can find what will be on their specific ballot via the Walker County Elections Department website www.co.walker.tx.us/elections.
Here are the important details:
What’s on the ballot?
Three of the four ward positions for Huntsville City Council will face competition, with contested races in Ward 1, 3 and 4. Daiquiri Beebe will face Joshua Baker in a bid for the Ward 1 position. Former candidate Timothy Charles Owl Davis dropped out of the race, but will remain on the ballot.
Other municipal races in Huntsville includes a Ward 3 race between Blake Irving and Mader Hedspetch and a Ward 4 contest between incumbent Joe Rodriquez, Emily Fuller and Jeff Lane.
Voters within Huntsville ISD will also get to vote on a pair of Huntsville ISD Board of Trustee positions as incumbents Tracy Stoudt and J.T. Langley face newcomers Shannon Williams and Cathy Schweitzer.
New Waverly residents will see a large ballot as Mayor Nathaniel James seeks re-election against newcomer Jurrell Vance, while Lisa Koonce, Michael Lucas and Cynthia Vance vie for a pair of spots on the New Waverly City Council. Those within New Waverly ISD will also get to vote on a single trustee race as incumbent Terry Munoz seeks re-election against Leigh Anne Klawinsky.
Those who reside in northwestern Walker County will also get to vote on the creation of a new emergency service district, which if allowed could yield an additional property tax up to 10 cents per $100 valuation.
Voters across the Lone Star State will also vote on 10 proposed amendments to the Texas Constitution, with topics ranging from property tax limitations to service animal retirement.
How to vote
Eligible Texas voters who possess one of the seven approved forms of photo ID that they must present that ID at the polls.
Accepted forms of ID include:
• Texas Driver License issued by the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS)
• Texas Election Identification Certificate issued by DPS
• Texas Personal Identification Card issued by DPS
• Texas Handgun License issued by DPS
• United States Military Identification Card containing the person’s photograph
• United States Citizenship Certificate containing the person’s photograph
• United States Passport (book or card)
Where do you vote?
On Election Day, voters may only cast ballots at the polling place assigned to their precinct. Voters who have misplaced their registered voter card may visit www.votetexas.gov and click on “Find my Polling Place” on the homepage to find their precinct number.
Walker County voting locations include:
• Precincts 101 and 102 – Walker County Annex, 1301 Sam Houston Avenue, Huntsville
• Precinct 103 – Cook Springs Baptist Church, 1936 Hwy. 75 N, Huntsville
• Precinct 104– Northside Baptist Church, 1207 FM 980, Huntsville
• Precinct 201– Walker County Storm Shelter, 455 Hwy. 75 N., Huntsville
• Precincts 203 and 204 – Walker County Fairgrounds, 3925 Hwy. 30 W., Huntsville
• Precinct 205 – Elkins Lake Conference Center, 634 Cherry Hills Drive, Huntsville
• Precinct 206 – Huntsville Fire Station No. 1, 1987 Veterans Memorial Parkway, Huntsville
• Precinct 301 – Huntsville ISD Transportation Building, 95 Martin Luther King, Huntsville
• Precincts 302 and 303 – Calvary Baptist Church, 1135 Hwy. 190, Huntsville
• Precinct 304 – Riverside United Methodist Church, 2341 FM 980, Huntsville
• Precinct 401 – University Heights Baptist Church, 2400 Sycamore Avenue, Huntsville
• Precinct 403 – Phelps First Methodist Church, 13 Dorrell Road, Huntsville
• Precinct 404 – New Waverly First Baptist Church, 460 Fisher Street, New Waverly
Election Results
Results from today’s election will be available at www.itemonline.com/vote shortly after polls close at 7 p.m.
