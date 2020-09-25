Online voter registration is pretty common in states across the country, but not in Texas.
Now, that is changing — in a very limited way.
In a historic decision last month, U.S. District Judge Orlando Garcia of San Antonio gave the state a Sept. 23 deadline to comply with the federal motor voter law. That law, the National Voter Registration Act, requires states to allow residents to simultaneously register to vote when applying for, renewing or filing a change of address for their driver’s license.
Texans were only allowed to do so in person until now.
“This is a voting rights victory for all Texans,” said Mimi Marziani, the president of the Texas Civil Rights Project. “It’s a particular victory for younger Texans and poorer Texans who on average change address more often.”
Previously, Texans who tried to register while using the state’s online license portal were directed to a blank registration form they had to fill out, print and send to their county registrar. Nearly 2 million people in the state update their information on the DPS online portal,
Currently, 40 states offer online registration, and Oklahoma is on its way after passing legislation. Texas, which still limits the practice to those updating their licenses, remains one of the nine states that do not offer full online voter registration.
For one of the plaintiffs, Jarrod Stringer, the second lawsuit was the charm after his first case was tossed by a federal court of appeals on a technicality. After moving back to San Antonio in 2014, Stringer updated his driver’s license where he was given the option to re-register to vote online. But after waiting in line at an early voting place in San Antonio, he realized he was not on the voter roll.
“It’s traumatic when you can’t vote. It’s implicitly saying, ‘You don’t have a voice. You can’t participate in change,’” Stringer said in applauding the change. “The representation of the people in the state of Texas is more fair today than it was two weeks ago. Part of what it means to be a citizen is to vote without duress. It’s a huge deal.”
With just over a week remaining until the voter registration deadline, motor voter advocates hope the update will boost voter turnout in 2020 and future elections.
The deadline to register to vote in the presidential election is Oct. 5.
—
This story was first reported by The Texas Tribune.
