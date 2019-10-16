Tensions flare over 'dangerous' sidewalk

The scene of Huntsville Police blocking traffic was on display during a cloudy afternoon near Mance Park Middle School, as students were forced to walk in the street down a narrow roadway.
This has been an issue with the city of Huntsville and Huntsville ISD for months, and it’s an issue that one Huntsville City Councilmember chose to voice his displeasure with in his final meeting.
It all started when a retaining wall at Avenue J and 7th Street (behind the school) began collapsing on the sidewalk making it a route for many walkers extremely dangerous. According to city manager Aron Kulhavy, this was due to a pipe leak behind the wall, which in turn caused the soil to erode.
The near 60 yard stretch of sidewalk has been closed ever since.
“If I had to guess the majority of those kids are middle school kids walking back-and-forth to school,” councilmember Ronald Allen said after introducing the issue to the council. “This is no longer a construction problem, it is a safety problem. We are going to have to do something immediately or something terrible is going to happen there.”
Kulhavy said that two walls are falling, one of which belongs to the city and one that belongs to Huntsville ISD.
“We have to figure out how to get these people out of the street,” Allen added. “It is a shame that we have allowed it for this long … it has been going on for five monts now and that’s unacceptable.”
Other council members agreed.
“It’s not an easy fix and will take time,” councilmember Joe Rodriquez said. “The whole retaining wall is leaning and I don’t think it's safe for the kids to walk on the sidewalk with that retaining wall there. It’s not a safe situation.”
Kulhavy added that Huntsville ISD is planning to start a project on that site, so a “permanent solotion can’t be done now.”
“A permanent solution can not be done until HISD finishes their project,” Kulhavy said. “I did not intend to spend a lot of money to put something up that will be damaged in short order.”
The mayor echoed the sentiments.
“Give us a chance to fix it,” Mayor Andy Brauninger told Allen. “Certainly we want it fixed and have the responsibility to fix it.”
No action was taken by the city council, but city leaders did state that a resource officer would be stationed at the site before and after school. However, a timetable for repairs was not announced.
The next scheduled meeting of the Huntsville City Council is scheduled for November 19 at 6 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.