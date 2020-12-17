Tenaska Frontier Generating Station recognized for 20-year safety record

SHIRO – Employees at Tenaska Frontier Generating Station have been honored with four National Safety Council (NSC) awards for their 2019 safety performance. The plant, located near Shiro, has had zero work-related injuries or illnesses resulting in time away from work (lost time) since the start of commercial operation in 2000 – an achievement 20 years in the making.
“Reaching this impressive safety milestone takes decades of hard work, diligence and a continuous commitment to safety in the workplace,” said Todd Jonas, senior vice president, operations. “The employees at Tenaska Frontier have maintained that focus for the past 20 years. That’s an impressive record.”
Plant manager Ross Billingsley said that being honored with these NSC awards, as well as the plant’s long-standing safety record, illustrates the pride that employees have in their job.
“Our employees demonstrate teamwork and innovation as they focus on maintaining and enhancing a safe workplace,” said Billingsley. “What’s most important about this safety milestone and these awards is that it means employees are going home safe and healthy after each workday.”
Employees at Tenaska Frontier were honored with the Superior Safety Performance Award, which is presented to facilities that have achieved at least 10 consecutive years without a U.S. Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) lost-time incident. The team also earned the Safety Leadership Award, for completing at least five consecutive years, and the Perfect Record Award, for completing at least 12 consecutive months, without a lost-time injury or illness.
Employees also accepted the Occupational Excellence Achievement Award, which honors a safety record equal to or better than 50% of U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics rates for lost-time illnesses and injuries in the energy industry.
Tenaska Frontier is certified as a prestigious Voluntary Protection Program (VPP) Star Worksite – the nation’s highest safety designation – by OSHA. Only 2,132 facilities out of more than 8 million nationwide qualified for the VPP Star designation; approximately 327 of those are in Texas.
At 830 megawatts (MW), the dual-grid natural gas-fueled plant can generate enough power for about 830,000 homes in the ERCOT and MISO markets.
Tenaska Frontier, owned by Tenaska Frontier Partners, Ltd., is one of the largest taxpayers in Grimes County. It has contributed more than $50.6 million in property taxes to Grimes County and $40.6 million to local school districts since beginning of commercial operation. The plant injects approximately $5.4 million in salaries and payments to local contractors and vendors into the area economy each year.
In addition, Tenaska Frontier employees volunteered more than 400 hours to local community, charitable and youth organizations in 2019. To date, Tenaska Frontier has awarded $121,500 in scholarships to 153 local college-bound high school students.
Tenaska Frontier Partners is comprised of affiliates of Tenaska, J-POWER USA and Diamond Generating Corporation.
