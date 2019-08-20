SHIRO – Employees at Tenaska Frontier Generating Station have been honored with four National Safety Council (NSC) awards for their 2018 safety performance. The plant, located near Shiro, has had zero work-related injuries or illnesses resulting in time away from work (lost time) since the start of commercial operation in 2000.
“The care we take each day to maintain a high level of safety excellence allows our families and our community to rest easy,” said Plant Manger Ross Billingsley. “This commitment ensures we all go home safely at the end of the work day.”
Employees at Tenaska Frontier were honored with the Superior Safety Performance Award, which is presented to facilities that have achieved at least 10 consecutive years without a U.S. Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) lost-time incident. The team also earned the Safety Leadership Award, for at least five consecutive years, and the Perfect Record Award, for at least 12 consecutive months without a lost-time injury or illness.
Employees also accepted the Occupational Excellence Achievement Award, which honors a safety record equal to or better than 50 percent of U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics rates for lost-time illnesses and injuries in the energy industry.
Tenaska Frontier is certified as a prestigious Voluntary Protection Program (VPP) Star Worksite – the nation’s highest safety designation – by OSHA. Only 2,300 facilities out of more than 8 million nationwide qualified for the VPP Star designation; approximately 335 of those are in Texas.
Tenaska Frontier is fueled by clean-burning natural gas and produces electricity for sale to Exelon Generation Company, LLC. Its 830 megawatts meet the electric energy demands of approximately 830,000 homes.
The plant, owned by Tenaska Frontier Partners, Ltd., is one of the largest taxpayers in Grimes County. Through 2018, the plant has contributed more than $48.1 million in property taxes, of which more than $38.8 million supported area schools. The plant injects approximately $4.9 million in salaries and payments to local contractors and vendors into the area economy each year.
In addition, Tenaska Frontier employees volunteered more than 400 hours to local community, charitable and youth organizations in 2018. To date, Tenaska Frontier has awarded $106,500 in scholarships to 148 local college-bound high school students.
Tenaska Frontier Partners is comprised of affiliates of Tenaska, J-POWER USA and Diamond Generating Corporation.
About Tenaska Frontier Partners, Ltd.
Tenaska, an energy company headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska, formed Tenaska Frontier Partners, Ltd., to build, own and operate the Tenaska Frontier Generating Station. Today, Tenaska Frontier Partners is comprised of affiliates of Tenaska, J-POWER USA and Diamond Generating Corporation. Affiliates of Tenaska serve as the managing partner and operator.
About Tenaska
Tenaska, based in Omaha, Nebraska, is one of the leading independent energy companies in the United States. Forbes magazine consistently ranks Tenaska among the 50 largest private U.S. companies. Gross operating revenues were approximately $12 billion in 2018.
Tenaska has developed more than 10,000 megawatts (MW) of natural gas-fueled and renewable power projects. Tenaska and its affiliates have managed the acquisition of approximately 10,750 MW of energy assets. The current Tenaska operating fleet includes 11 natural gas-fueled and renewable power plants able to generate approximately 8,000 MW combined.
Tenaska affiliates are industry leaders in natural gas and electric power marketing. Tenaska Marketing Ventures (TMV) is among the top five largest natural gas marketers in North America and is the top-ranked natural gas pipeline capacity trader. During 2018, TMV sold or managed 10.6 billion cubic feet (Bcf) of natural gas per day. Tenaska Power Services Co. is the leading provider of energy management services to generation and demand-side customers in the U.S., with more third party-owned generation under management than any other provider.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.