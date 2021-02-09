With a new exhibit curator, the Sam Houston Memorial Museum is underscoring the lives that made the Texas senator who he is, and without whom, history would not have been the same.
Kicking off Black History Month, new curator of exhibits Judy Routh released the beginnings of the museum’s newest exhibit highlighting the many slaves that were regarded as more than property, but as beloved members of the Houston family.
“It’s not because the museum said let’s do it because of Black Lives Matter or anything like that, it’s because I’ve been wanting to do it. Finally, I’m the curator and it’s going to happen,” Routh said.
“We don’t want to run away from the subject. They sacrificed and went through a lot and they deserve a place of recognition,” Routh said. “They were everything to him, they were his life, because without them, he couldn’t have been as successful as he was and his family certainly wouldn’t have survived as well as they did, because they didn’t do the labor, the slaves did.”
The new exhibit focuses on Joshua Houston, Eliza Revell and Jeff Hamilton, whose stories are told mainly through letters written between Sam and his wife, Margaret. Some of Joshua’s forged chains and plow can be found on exhibit for the first time in the main entrance to the museum with Revell’s obituary, a timeline of the Houstons’ slaves and a page from the original inventory list detailing each slave and their value after Sam’s passing.
“Because it’s such a touchy subject, we’ve never had these on display before, but we want to broach the subject with respect, honor, dignity and integrity, and give these people the recognition that they deserve,” Routh said.
Two of the historic structures on the property will also be wrapped into the exhibit, including the blacksmith forage, which has been renamed ‘Joshua’s Forage.’ Joshua, who later took on the senator’s last name when he was freed, was of the factotum for Sam, and went on to create an education system for the Black community with the money he earned working for him and as a hired-out stage driver and blacksmith.
Joshua faced great triumph and success after his freedom. Taught to read and write and becoming a skilled craftsman under Sam’s wing at an early age, Joshua was able to go on to become one of Walker County’s leading African American figures. After the Civil War, Joshua opened his own blacksmith shop in Rogersville, was a founding member of the first Black-owned church, New Union Church, which was also the site of one of the earliest Black schools in Huntsville. He was then elected, under the new Texas Constitution as a county commissioner in 1878 and 1882, and served as a member of the Texas delegation to the Republican National Convention in Chicago in 1888.
His son, Samuel Walker Houston, went on to found the Galilee training school and later became the Black county superintendent and the principal of the African American high school that was named in his honor.
The forage’s neighbor, the iconic Steamboat House, features beloved personal servant, office boy and driver, Hamilton, who entered Sam’s life in the general’s later years. Purchased by Sam at 13 years-old, Hamilton credits him to having saved his life. Hamilton was playmate to the Houston children and gained an education while staying by his master’s side where he remained until the day Sam died. He then moved to Independence with Margaret while working for Baylor College as a janitor until her passing. He also detailed being buried at the foot of Sam’s grave as one of his life-long ambitions in his autobiography.
“There’s not a lot of slaves that wanted that, so that’s how much he appreciated Sam and the way he was treated, because Sam treated everyone really well and took care of them, not like what your typical stories are. They were very well taken care of and thought of as family members, that’s why they stayed with them for as long as they did, even when they were freed, some of them stuck around,” Routh said.
Sam freed his slaves in 1862 and welcomed them to stay with the family with pay, which many did choose to do, however, the paperwork was never completed to make their freedom official due to his untimely illness that quickly led to his death in 1863. It was not until 1865 that all were officially freed on Juneteenth, though some still chose to stay by the family’s side.
Revell was one of many freed slaves that stayed with the Margaret after her freedom and Sam’s death, as they were the only family she knew. Sold into slavery at just 4-years-old, Revell had never known her biological family. Dedicated and loving, she followed Margaret to Independence after Sam’s death and cared for her and her decedents until the day she died. She was so loved by the family that she is buried in the family plot, right by Margaret’s side.
The three stories are just scratching the surface to the bigger story that Routh hopes to uncover. Routh and her team have researched how many slaves came in and out of the general’s life and made a timeline for display. Though the history of many remains unknown.
“There’s about 15 people that we don’t know anything about, where they went, where they came from, what contributions they have made since. We want to learn all of that,” Routh said. “We’re trying to create some kind of database on that section of Sam Houston’s life, because not a whole lot of time has been dedicated to the slavery issue, and we’ve decided to deal with it in the best way, and the most informative way with just facts, no speculations.”
Over time, Routh hopes that the exhibit will grow with the community’s help in undergoing genealogy research, or to help locate relatives that could possess memorabilia and documents such as diaries, bibles, letters or pictures to better tell the stories of those unaccounted for.
“We want to know more, we’ve only scratched the surface, we don’t know about anybody else but those three. We really want to hear from the community, we want them to come see this exhibit and give us information, tell us stories, give us leads for where we can go find some information, or if they want to volunteer and help us research it, we just need help from the community,” Routh said.
The Sam Houston Memorial Museum is located at 1836 Sam Houston Avenue in Huntsville. To inquire about volunteering or contributing to the exhibit, contact Judy Routh at (936)294-1832.
