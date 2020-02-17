Police say that a Samsung television, valued at $600 was stolen from a local storage business Friday morning in Huntsville.
Officers were called to the Stow Stuff storage units, located in the 200 block of 16th Street around 1 p.m. Saturday, after the manager reported the theft. Police say that an unknown suspect entered the facility Friday morning around 7:30 a.m., stole the television from a storage unit and fled the scene.
“We are still investigating the incident and processing the scene,” HPD Lt. Curt Landrum said. “We hope that video will lead us to the suspect.”
