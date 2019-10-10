Huntsville officers were called out to a home on the 1300 block of Avenue E on Wednesday afternoon after a resident reported that her 32” television was stolen out of her home.
Police say between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m., the suspect entered the unlocked home and stole the TV.
“We are investigating the incident and processing evidence,” HPD Lt. Jim Barnes said. “It is important to keep your doors locked, even if you are home.”
No arrests have been made at this time.
