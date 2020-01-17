A 32 inch Roku television and a Bluetooth radio were stolen Thursday afternoon from a home in Huntsville.
Police were called to a residence in the 100 block of White Circle around 2:30 p.m., after the resident reported the theft. Officers say the resident left her home around noon for a doctors appointment and when she returned home, her window was open and she found the items stolen.
“We are currently investigating the incident and processing evidence,” HPD Lt. Jim Barnes said. “This same home had another burglary recently, so we will be increasing our surveillance of the area.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.