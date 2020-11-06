A 15-year-old has been indicted by a Walker County grand jury in connection to the May shooting death of a local teenager.
An investigation led to the indictment last month of Jamontre Mouton, who was certified as an adult in September by the Walker County District's Attorney Office.
Mouton, of Huntsville, is accused of killing Jalen McDuffie at the Summit Apartments on Lake Road during a dispute over a stolen cell phone and cash, court records show. The teen, who faces first-degree murder charges, is being held in the Walker County Jail on a $100,000 bond.
The incident occurred on May 31, and the suspect was taken into police custody on June 2. The following day, on June 3, the victim succumbed to his injuries and passed away. Police say he was shot multiple times.
