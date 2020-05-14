Local police arrested a Madisonville teannager after a suspected drug deal went bad.
The incident occurred around 9 p.m. on Wednesday, when Huntsville police were dispatched to an apartment complex in the 1100 block of 8th Street, for a report of an assault.
According to police records, the female victim was attempting to make change for the suspect — identified as Christopher McGowan, 19, of Madisonville. Police say that McGowan pulled a gun on the victim, demanding all of her money, and then proceeded to strike her in the head.
McGowan was located by authorities in a nearby apartment complex. He is currently being held at the Walker County Jail on charges of aggravated robbery with a $100,000 bond.
