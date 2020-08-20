Teachers receive pay raise in $90 million budget

Huntsville ISD trustees on Thursday approved a $90 million spending plan for the 2020-21 school year that includes small raises for nearly all of its employees, a rarity within Texas public schools this year.
Trustees smoothly swarmed through the budget in a unanimous vote, providing an employee raise for the fourth consecutive school year. While the budget contains few major overhauls to HISD operations, it lays the groundwork for an unprecedented school year amid the novel coronavirus pandemic.
“Our ability — because of conservative fiscal management and good oversight — to be able to offer a raise for all of our employees for the fourth consecutive year at Huntsville ISD is extraordinary,” HISD Superintendent Dr. Scott Sheppard said. “If you read the headlines from around the state, most districts are not able to do a raise this year, because of the economic situation that we’re in. This is something that I know our staff appreciates … our continued investment in our people in Huntsville will only make our schools better.”
The new compensation plan raises the salary for all school personnel by 1.75 percent. First-year teachers with a bachelor's degree will earn $45,380 in the 2020-21 school year.
The 2021 fiscal year tax rate of 1.0378 is 6.02 cents less than the 2020 rate and continues a now three-year trend of decreasing tax rates. Over the last six years, the rate has decreased by nearly 18 cents, Chief Financial Officer Paul Brown told the board.
The tax rate is made up of the maintenance and operations rate of $0.9628 and the interest and debt service rate of $0.075, both per $100 valuation.
Even though the tax rate is lower than last year, Brown said, it will bring in more revenue than last year due to a 9.6% increase in property values.
The district’s $83.6 million in general fund revenue comes from property taxes, state revenue and federal revenue. Property taxes and state revenue are the two largest sources of revenue at $38.47 million and $47.67 million, respectively. Part of calculating the state’s portion of the district’s funding is enrollment and average daily attendance, and the 2020-2021 budget predicts a 207 student increase.
Among the district’s $90.8 million of expenditures includes additional resources for staff and student safety related to COVID-19. The budget also includes funding for the procurement of the Achieve 3000 — a supplemental online literacy program that provides nonfiction reading content to students — and funding for college preparation assessments.
Also during Thursday’s meeting, the board approved $276,181.44 in funding for 801 Chromebooks..
According to Chief Technology Officer Nadine Pharries, the laptop purchase will refresh Chrombooks at the high school and Mance Park Middle School and provide a laptop for every student at all of the district’s elementary schools.
Pharries said that the district is set up with enough laptops if all students had to transition back to full remote instruction.
NEXT MEETING
The next scheduled meeting of the Huntsville ISD Board of Trustees is set for Sept. 17, with a training workshop scheduled on Sept. 3.
