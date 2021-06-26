The Eastham Unit has a new name.
According to a release from the Texas Department of Criminal Justice, the Texas Board of Criminal Justice voted Friday morning to rename three prisons within its system. They are the Eastham Unit which will become the J. Dale Wainwright Unit, the Tulia Unit which will become the Thomas R. Mechler Unit, and the Beauford H. Jester IV Unit will now be known as the Wayne Scott Unit.
The former Eastham Unit is located near the Walker County border in Houston County and was established in 1917. In 1850, the Goree family bought land in what was then Walker County. In 1891 they sold it to the Eastham family who then leased the property back to the state prison system.
The unit can hold up to approximately 2,400 male inmates and is the location of the agency’s garment factory, agricultural operations and multiple faith-based and educational programs.
Wainwright was appointed as board chairman by Governor Greg Abbott in August 2015. He is a graduate of Howard University in economics and a graduate of the University of Chicago Law School where he earned a Juris Doctor degree in 1988. He is a former Associate Justice of the Texas Supreme Court and a former Judge of the 334th District Court in Harris County.
Wainwright also served as Chair of the Correctional Institutions Committee while on the Board and was a member of Audit & Review, Business and Financial Operations, and Health Care committees.
Tulia Unit
The Tulia Unit in Tulia, Texas opened in June 1992 and can hold approximately 600 male inmates.
Mechler was appointed to the Board in November 2005 by Governor Rick Perry. He served as a volunteer chaplain in TDCJ from 2003 to 2005. In June 2009 he was elected TBCJ vice-chairman and served in that role until August 2014. He has chaired the Audit and Review Committee, as well as the Rehabilitation and Reentry Programs Committee. He has also been a member of the Business and Financial Operations Committee, the Community Corrections Committee and the Correctional Institutions Committee.
Jester IV Unit
In the 1800s, the Harlem Farm was located on Oyster Creek in Fort Bend County. Years later, the Harlem Unit, named for the former farm, came into existence. But in November 1993, it was renamed the Beauford H. Jester IV Unit in honor of the 36th Governor of Texas who served from 1947 to 1949. The facility can hold approximately 550 male inmates and serves those needing inpatient mental health care. The unit will now undergo another name change, this time to the Wayne Scott Unit, named for the former Executive Director of the Texas Department of Criminal Justice.
Wayne Scott began his career in the Texas prison system in 1972 as a correctional officer at the Huntsville Unit. He advanced through the ranks and was appointed Director of the Institutional Division in 1994. In that position, he was responsible for administering one of the largest prison systems in the United States. He also oversaw the establishment of the first U.S. Immigration and Naturalization Service office within a prison. He also completed the largest prison construction program of any industrialized nation in the world.
