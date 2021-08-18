TDCJ reports local COVID-19 death

HUNTSVILLE — An additional death related to COVID-19 has been reported within the Texas Department of Criminal Justice system.
Agency officials said Wednesday that 48-year-old human resources manager Vashunna Jefferson had 28 years of service with TDCJ and was assigned to Human Resources Headquarters in Huntsville. Jefferson tested positive for COVID-19 on Aug. 3, and was hospitalized the next day. On Aug. 5 she was moved into intensive care and passed away on Aug. 17.
“To her TDCJ family we knew Vashunna Jefferson as simply V. V was a leader, mentor, a light in the dark in peoples times of need but most of all she was a friend. She had a heart of gold and would do anything for someone in need,” ” said TDCJ Executive Director Bryan Collier. “The TDCJ family mourns with her husband and two children. V will always be remembered.”
Human Resources Division Director Patty Garcia echoed the sentiment.
“Vashunna was a one-of-a-kind true leader within the HR Division,” Garcia said. “V worked closely with so many agency officials, including division directors, on so many HR matters. Many times, the requests were urgent and would seem impossible to get done, but to Vashunna nothing was impossible. This agency will not be the same without her, I just hope we can keep her memory alive and follow in her footsteps to be the type of person she was to so many.”
The Texas Department of Criminal Justice has had 51 employees who have died in connection with the COVID-19 pandemic.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.