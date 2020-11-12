TDCJ confirms death of local employee in connection to COVID-19

The Texas Department of Criminal Justice has confirmed the death of a local employee connected to the COVID-19 virus.
The agency confirmed Thursday the death of 45-year-old food service manager Rodrick Rodgers, who served TDCJ for nearly 11 years. He was assigned to the Eastham Unit in nearby Houston County.
Agency officials say he was hospitalized with COVID symptoms and tested positive on Nov. 4, and was being treated in the intensive care unit at a Conroe hospital. He died in the afternoon hours of Nov. 11.
“There is no loss greater than the loss of a family member,” TDCJ Executive Director Bryan Collier said. “That is exactly what the loss of Rodrick Rodgers is to us. TDCJ is a family and any loss impacts every part of that family. Our thoughts and prayers go out to the Rodgers family, as Rodrick’s loving heart will never be forgotten.”
“His first impression was so impactful, you knew exactly who he was, a genuinely loving man,” Eastham Unit Senior Warden Donald Muniz said. “It was uncanny how Mr. Rodgers understood grace and mercy. Professionally he was an example to follow.”
The Texas Department of Criminal Justice has had 22 employees who have died in connection with the COVID-19 pandemic.
