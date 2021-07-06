HUNTSVILLE — City officials are in the final planning stages towards the construction of a new city hall. The city hopes to be moving dirt by early 2022.
However, one last decision stands in the way before architects can complete the building’s design.
During tonight’s meeting of the Huntsville City Council, city officials are expected to discuss a $4.6 million budget amendment that will fund additional square-footage, which goes above and beyond what voters approved in 2016.
Voters approved the debt issuance of up to $24 million for the construction of a new city hall and service center, with the city issuing $20 million last year. The service center project is expected to cost the city approximately $6.5 million, while the remaining funds will be utilized for the city hall project.
City officials say that the original concept was to remodel and design the current facility. However, after a detailed review of the existing structure, it was recommended that the city demolish and reconstruct the current facility. Architects claimed foundation, structural beam and structure issues in their recommendation.
Due to the need to rebuild, city officials have explored options that will further expand the planned 32,500 square-foot structure. During a workshop earlier this year, council members opted to add a third story, which will give the city an additional 9,000 square-feet and cost $4.6 million more. The additional monies will come from the city’s rainy day fund.
The lone issue with the expansion comes with on-site parking requirements on acreage that partly sits in the floodplain. That prompted city officials to approach the Walker County Hospital District to explore the purchase of additional land. Officials with the health care entity say that the city is exploring the option of purchasing a small piece of their land for parking.
After the proposed amendment, the city will have nearly $5.9 million over required reserves in their unallocated general and utility funds.
Other items on the agenda include:
• awarding the purchase of street milling and overlay services at a cost of nearly $1.65 million.
• considering the location for construction of a proposed animal shelter.
• awarding purchase contracts for a new centrifuge controller at the Robinson Creek Wastewater Treatment Plant and two new generators at the city’s pump stations.
Tonight’s city council meeting is scheduled to begin at 6 p.m. at Huntsville City Hall. It will follow a 5 p.m. workshop with the Huntsville Planning Commission at the Huntsville Public Library. Residents can watch the city council meeting at itemonline.com or at huntsvilletx.gov.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.