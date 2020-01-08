An LG tablet was stolen from a vehicle Tuesday evening in Huntsville.
Police were called to the Vineyards Apartments, located in the 2600 block of El Toro Road around 6 p.m., after a resident reported the break-in. Officers say between 1 p.m. and 5 p.m. on Tuesday, an unknown suspect entered the victim’s 2008 Ford Mustang and stole the tablet.
“We have entered the device as stolen and are currently investigating the scene,” HPD Lt. Jim Barnes said. “We hope to have a suspect soon.”
