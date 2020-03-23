Syringes, meth discovered by police during arrest

A suspicious vehicle arrest led to a stash of methamphetamine.
Officers were called to Papa Keith’s Gas Station, located in the 500 block of Interstate 45, around 10:30 p.m. Sunday when a worker reported a suspicious vehicle. When police arrived, they say that the suspect – identified as Robin Mclure, 67, of Huntsville – repeatedly moved her vehicle and appeared to be intoxicated.
Police asked Mclure to exit the vehicle and conducted a search, where they say they recovered two bags containing a total of 1.3 grams of methamphetamine and several syringes.
“This was great work by our officers to follow their instincts and make the arrest,” HPD Lt. Jim Barnes said. “I hope the suspect gets the help that he needs.”
Mclure was arrested and charged with DWI and possession of a controlled substance. She is currently being held in the Walker County Jail on $5,000 in bonds.
