Police say a wanted man attempted to dispose of synthetic marijuana prior to being arrested by officers in Huntsville Wednesday night.
Authorities say that they noticed a suspect wanted for warrants in his garage in the 600 block of 7th Street at approximately 8 p.m. when they decided to approach. The suspect – identified as Benjamin Youngbird, 46, of Huntsville – was reported to have tossed a small plastic bag as police approached.
Youngbird was placed into custody and officers retrieved the bag, which police say contained a trace amount of synthetic marijuana or “spice.”
“This was excellent police work,” HPD Lt. Jim Barnes said. “I was very impressed that the officer spotted the man, knew he was wanted and recovered the drugs.”
Youngbird was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance and tampering with evidence, in addition to municipal warrants. He is currently being held in the Walker County Jail on $16,000 in bonds.
