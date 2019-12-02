Police are looking for a group of suspects they say broke into and stayed in a local motel.
Police were called to the Roadway Inn, located at 124 Interstate 45 around 11 a.m. Sunday after management reported several rooms broken into and property taken. Officers say that suspects pried open three rooms and stayed without pay. According to police, a Samsung TV and an Xbox One were stolen from a room.
“The managers have reported people staying at the hotel without pay and stealing property,” HPD Lt. Jim Barnes said. “We were able to recover the Xbox, but before we could respond to the scene, the suspect took off after he was scared by the maid. We will review evidence and video, which we hope will lead us to a suspect.”
