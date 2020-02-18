A traffic stop led to the arrest of two suspects in possession of a prescription medication and a large amount of cash Saturday night in Huntsville.
Police were on patrol in the 400 block of US 190 around 11 p.m. Saturday, when a vehicle was seen without brake lights. Officers say that when approaching the vehicle, they smelled the odor of marijuana and told the suspects – identified as Damian Archie, 37, of Huntsville and Cheryl Housley, 43, of Trinity – to exit the vehicle.
During a search of the vehicle, police say they recovered a backpack containing a 2,800 milliliter bottle of Promethazine, a prescription cough medication, commonly mixed with sprite and Codeine to create ‘purple drink.’ Officers also recovered an undisclosed amount of cash.
“Because we recovered such a large amount of drugs and cash, we determined that the suspects were dealing drugs,” HPD Lt. Jim Barnes said. “Our officers did a great job and I am glad we got the drugs off the street.”
Archie and Housley were arrested and charged with delivery of a dangerous drug. They were taken to the Walker County Jail and Archie was given a $3,000 bond, while Housley was given a $2,500 bond. Both have since posted bail.
