A warrant service led to the discovery of two ounces of ecstasy and a large amount of cash Friday morning in Huntsville.
Police were on patrol in the 100 block of Dogwood Drive around 10:30 a.m. Friday, when a suspect with an outstanding warrant was spotted by authorities. When officers attempted to approach the suspect – identified as Damian Archie, 37, of Huntsville – he took off on foot.
Authorities shortly caught up to Archie, who they ran into a nearby trailer. Police say that Archie had two ounces of ecstasy and thousands of dollars in cash on his person.
“We are very familiar with this suspect and our officers did a great job knowing he had a warrant and making the arrest,” HPD Lt. Jim Barnes said. “We are happy to have gotten these drugs off the street.”
Archie was arrested and charged with manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance and evading arrest, in addition to a warrant for delivery of a dangerous drug. He was taken to the Walker County Jail on a $36,000 bond, but has since posted bail.
