A man wanted in connection to a sting fraud investigation by the Huntsville Police Department remains at-large.
The suspect, described as a thin black man possibly in his early 20s, was last seen in the 600 block of Interstate 45 North wearing eyeglasses and dark pants Saturday afternoon.
HPD Lt. Jim Barnes said there are multiple branches of law enforcement looking for the man, including search dogs and a Department of Public Safety (DPS) helicopter.
The wanted man was one of four who police say were trying to finance an off-road vehicle using a fake name at Ogden Powersports. The business tipped off officers to a presumed fake application.
Police say the suspects were scheduled to pick-up the vehicle Saturday morning, but entered and left the parking lot three times before the main suspect – identified as Jonathan Brown, 33, of Houston – finally entered and inquired about the purchase were police were waiting.
After seeing Brown’s arrest, the three passengers in the vehicle attempted to flee the scene. While driving away, a random citizen shot at the suspect’s vehicle.
Authorities then chased the vehicle up the Interstate 45 feeder road before it crashed, and the suspects fled into the woods on foot.
With the help of several local agencies, police say they were able to track down two of the three suspects – identified as Aimee Collins, 23, of Houston and Jraqkhail Johnson, 23, of Fresno.
“I want to give my sincere thanks to the multiple local agencies who assisted us in the searches and helped us apprehend the suspects,” HPD Chief Kevin Lunsford said. “We are still actively searching for one of the suspects, but we hope to have it concluded soon.”
Brown and Collins are currently being held at the Walker County Jail with charges of engagement in organized criminal activity and evading arrest, respectively. Johnson also was charged with engagement in organized crime and evading arrest, but has since bonded out.
