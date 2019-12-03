A digital video recorder and cash were taken during the burglary of a popular Huntsville restaurant and bar early Monday morning.
Police were called to The Big E-Z Crawfish and Oyster Bar, located in the 2700 block of Sam Houston Avenue around 11:30 a.m. Monday, after the owner reported a break in and stolen property.
Officers say between 12:30 a.m. and 12:45 a.m., an unknown suspect forced entry into the business and made off with the DVR and an undisclosed amount of cash. He fled the scene on foot.
“We are currently processing the scene and collecting evidence,” HPD Lt. Curt Landrum said. “We believe the video footage may lead us to our suspect.”
