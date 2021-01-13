A high-speed police chase that started in Huntsville Tuesday afternoon ended soon after the suspect’s vehicle crossed into Montgomery County.
The pursuit began shortly before at 2:43 p.m. near the 200 block of Interstate 45 in Huntsville, when a Huntsville Police Department officer attempted to stop a red 1997 GMC Sierra pickup. Police say that the suspect was witnessed stealing packages from local residents.
The suspect led police on a chase, as he headed northbound on I-45, and then turned back into the southbound lanes towards Houston.
Officers with the Huntsville Police Department and Walker County Sheriff’s Office pursued the suspect to the Montgomery County line, where they were joined by deputies with the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office and Department of Public Safety at a high rate of speed. Police say he was able to elude authorities as the chase moved into the city of Willis.
Reports show that the vehicle was reported stolen out of Conroe. Police have also obtained video from a doorbell camera and are working towards identifying a suspect.
Anyone with information on the thefts are encouraged to contact HPD at 936-291-5480 or the Walker County/ Huntsville Crime Stoppers at 936-294-9494.
