A Huntsville man is behind bars after a source led them to several stolen items from a Monday morning burglary.
Police were called to a home in the 2900 block of Sam Houston Avenue around 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, after a confidential source provided information about a suspect's involvement in the burglary. Officers say between midnight and 3 a.m. Monday morning, the suspect – identified as James Williams, 20, of Huntsville – entered Furniture Time Wholesale on Sam Houston Avenue and stole property.
When speaking to Williams, police say that he confessed to the burglary. Police recovered a backpack containing a silver amp, a camera and several knives from under the house that were reported stolen.
“We are very thankful for the help that our source provided,” HPD Lt. Curt Landrum said. “I am happy we were able to recover the property and get this guy behind bars.”
Williams was arrested and charged with commercial burglary. He is currently being held at the Walker County Jail.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.