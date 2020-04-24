A gram of methamphetamine was found in the possession of a local man who police say was attempting to assault his ex-wife Thursday morning.
Police were called to a home in the 400 block of 16th Street in Huntsville around 3 a.m., after a woman reported her ex-husband breaking into her home. Officers say that the suspect was identified as Jose Lozoria-Salazar, 26, of Huntsville.
When officers arrived, they say that Lozoria-Salazar was nowhere to be found, but he was quickly discovered in a nearby abandoned trailer on the property. During a search of Lozoria-Salazar’s backpack, a gram of methamphetamine and a torch lighter were recovered.
“This was great work by our officers to recover the suspect and find the drugs,” HPD Lt. Jim Barnes said. “We are very happy that no one was injured and that he is off the street.”
Lozoria-Salazar was arrested and charged with burglary and possession of a controlled substance. He is currently being held in the Walker County Jail on $15,000 in bonds.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.