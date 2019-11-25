A Huntsville man is behind bars after police caught him attempting to rob a victim Saturday night in Huntsville.
Huntsville police officer Bryant Wells II was on patrol in the 2700 block of Old Houston Road around 7:30 p.m., when he witnessed a suspect threatening a victim. Officers say the suspect – identified as Jordan Bennett, 17, of Huntsville – watched as a man purchased food. Bennett then approached the victim and threatened bodily harm if he did not hand over the food and his hoodie, when police drove up and arrested him.
“This could have been a dangerous incident and we were lucky officer Wells was at the right place at the right time,” HPD Lt. Curt Landrum said. “I am happy we were able to get this individual off of the street.”
Bennett was arrested and charged with robbery. He is currently being held in the Walker County Jail on a $10,000 bond.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.