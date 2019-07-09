Deputies from the Walker County Sheriff’s Office arrested a suspect Monday after he led them on a high-speed chase through Walker County, ending in a rolled vehicle and small fire.
Deputies say they noticed a vehicle with defective lights in the 400 block of Hwy. 75 around 3:30 p.m. and ran the Georgia license plate. The 2000 Chevy Tahoe was reported stolen out of Florida. When deputies attempted to pull over the driver – identified as Rick Jackson, 48, of Huntsville – he took off.
Jackson led officers on a chase, eventually turning onto Moffett Springs Road, where officers say he drove through several yards. Deputies say Jackson lost control of the vehicle and it rolled over. A small fire broke out under the vehicle and Jackson was taken to Huntsville Memorial hospital, where he received treatment for minor injuries, and was released into custody.
“These are always dangerous situations and our deputies handled it perfectly,” WCSO Captain Tim Whitecotton said. “I am relieved that no one was seriously injured and we were able to book him.”
Jackson was arrested and charged with unauthorized use of a vehicle and evading arrest. He is currently being held in the Walker County Jail on $15,000 in bonds.
