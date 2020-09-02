A man accused of robbing four Sam Houston State University students at gunpoint was swiftly arrested by local authorities early Wednesday morning, according to police.
18-year-old Deandre Colbert, of Huntsville, has been charged with four counts of aggravated robbery after university police say he was spotted matching a description within a few hours after the initial call.
SHSU police were initially dispatched at 7:50 a.m. after four separate victims reported that they were robbed by a lone Black male suspect at Paper Moon, Arbors at Sam Houston and Bearkat Village Apartments. University police, with the assistance of the Huntsville Police Department were able to locate the suspect based off of clothing descriptions.
Local authorities credited involvement between the agencies for the swift arrest.
“It’s a good thing that we have law enforcement that works together. HPD, UPD and the Walker County Sheriff’s Office all work together, and because of that we were able to quickly get this guy off the street” said Steve Jeter, public information officer for the university police department.
No injuries were reported during the incidents.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.