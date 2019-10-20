Each person’s journey with breast cancer is different. Some individuals battle cancer for years, while others live with the disease for only weeks. Some have to undergo chemotherapy, while others take a daily dose of medication.
Huntsville resident Vanessa Roundtree Carr has had issues with her breast since her early 20s, but the situation went from a normality to a nightmare when she found a lump in June 2017.
“In my early 20s I would have cysts in my breast from time to time and they would generally erupt, so it was something that I have dealt with most of my life. However, in June 2017 I found a lump and went to my regular doctor thinking it was just another cyst,” Carr said.
Carr was glad her doctor pushed her to get a mammogram and ultrasound, as they found something that would change her life forever. Her tumor was cancerous and she would have to undergo a double mastectomy — a procedure when both breasts are surgically removed. To make things worse, the news came just two weeks after her wedding.
“The doctor telling me ‘You have cancer’ changed my life forever,” Carr added.
Genetic test showed that Carr had the BRCA1 cancer gene, It is estimated that 55-65% of women with the BRCA 1 mutation will develop breast cancer before the age of 70 and women with the mutation who overcome treatment have a higher-than-average chance of developing a second cancer, according to research by the National Breast Cancer Foundation.
After her double mastectomy in December 2017, Carr would undergo 20 rounds of chemotherapy and 25 rounds of radiation until August 7, 2018, when she rang her final bell and was declared cancer free. A moment that still brings tears to her eyes.
“That was a sign of victory for me and my family,” she added. “It was a hard journey mentally, physically and financially. But, I had such a great support team behind me with my family supporting me every step of the way.”
Carr’s journey is still not over as she plans to undergo breast reconstruction surgery and a hysterectomy — which is a procedure to remove the uterus in an attempt to avoid ovarian cancer.
Now, a year after being declared cancer free Carr still preaches perseverance for anyone battling the deadly disease.
“You have to keep your faith and not give up … you have to fight, because if you don’t fight you’re giving up and you can’t give up,” the breast cancer survivor said. “But every woman has to get themselves checked, early detection is the key … it saved my life.”
