Supporting students at the fair

With March just around the corner, Huntsville ISD students are putting together their finishing touches on their agricultural projects ahead of the Walker County Fair and Rodeo.
The Huntsville ISD Buyers Group is comprised of 280 members, which includes HISD district faculty, staff, business and community partners who partner together to raise money in support of Huntsville agricultural students. The HISD Buyers Group bids on as many student projects as they can, in all show categories, including livestock, horticulture, baked and canned goods, crafts, artwork and supervised projects in both the premium and freezer sales.
“When we bid on the students’ projects, we may win outright or join in with other buyers groups which helps our funds go farther to help more students,” Huntsville ISD communications director Shannon Duncan said. “Any money left over after all the sales, we split up equally and distributed in the add-on process to all HISD students whose projects we were not able to purchase in the auction/sales, to ensure each student receives some support.”
Group members previously raised over $30,000, which supported over 100 students’ agricultural projects at the fair.
“Our community is rich in agriculture and many of our students come from families who are farmers and ranchers. A great number of our students are involved in FFA, 4H and FCCLA, which encourage participating in the fair,” Duncan added. “All of our students work hard to raise and take care of their animals, or make, bake or create their projects to take to the fair to show. It means a lot to make a difference in their lives and we want to show appreciation for their hard work.”
One of the group’s most important fundraising events of the year, the HISD Sweetheart Dinner and Auction is set for Saturday at 6:30 p.m. in the Walker County Storm Shelter. The event will include a steak and chicken dinner buffet being cooked and served by the HISD department for child nutrition and a dessert auction with up to 30 different sweets. Donations are also accepted and all funds raised will support agricultural students and are tax deductible.
“We encourage the community to come out and support our local students and their hard work,” Duncan said. “It will be a great night with great food and fun.”
Tickets are on sale now for $50 or $350 for a table of eight and will be available through Friday and can be purchased by contacting Shannon Duncan at 936-435-6397 or by email at sduncan@huntsville-isd.org.
