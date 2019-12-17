CASA of Walker, San Jacinto & Trinity Counties wrapped their annual Parade of Playhouses raffle fundraiser Tuesday night, raising over $21,000 in raffle ticket sales to go back into the non-profit’s mission.
Court Appointed Special Advocates is a non-profit service providing court appointed volunteer advocates to abused and neglected children in the custody of Child Protective Services.
Whenever a child enters the foster care system, they are assigned a trained volunteer advocate that will be the constant in the child’s life in a time when everything around them is suddenly changing – schools, doctors, foster families or households.
“We want to be the voice of the children in court, but also we want to makes sure that the children have somebody that they know and can trust, so really our CASAs are that one familiar face,” said Amanda Rodgers, development director for CASA of Walker, San Jacinto and Trinity Counties.
CASA relies on fundraisers like their annual Parade of Playhouses fundraiser to help supplement funds, this year exceeding previous profits with their switch to a $25 ticket raffle rather than their usual auction.
“We think that this is going to be a good alternative for the future because it gives more people the chance to win a playhouse, a $25 ticket is definitely more accessible than bidding thousands of dollars,” Rogers said.
The profits will help sustain the program, staffing to support volunteer advocates, as well as training for volunteer advocates.
“We have our state funding and fundraising, but all of that goes back into our mission of helping provide a court appointed advocate for every child in the custody of CPS,” Rogers said.
Advocates focus on four main duties including fact finding, facilitating information to any parties that need access, monitoring for the child’s safety and giving their un-biased recommendations and concerns to judges.
“We have wonderful judges in our tri-county area who listen to the CASAs, appreciate what the CASAs do and really take to heart the information that the CASA has,” CASA training coordinator Janet Davidson said.
Advocates write court reports, interview parties and use the information they have found to turn in recommendations and concerns they have pertaining to their case to a judge. Cases typically last 12-15 months, however more difficult cases can last much longer.
Though CASA advocates serve on a volunteer basis and are not paid for their work, a portion of the fundraising profits will contribute towards the 42.5 hours of extensive training that the volunteers must undergo before beginning the program.
The training serves as a crash course in social services and supporting each other as a team, however extra training and continued education is required throughout the calendar year.
“Our first focus is building community among our advocates because it’s important for them to have each other to lean on, share with and go over cases together,” Davidson said.
Advocates will then learn how to communicate with all parties involved in the child’s case, how to successfully engage the children and build trust, what is expected of them in the court system and how to address a child’s mentality.
“So many of our kids are stunted mentally because of drug use by the parents or abuse, so to recognize what is a normal transition of the kids when they hit milestones and to see if they are hitting these milestones, if they’re not, is there something they need – physical therapy, occupational therapy,” Davidson said.
CASA of Walker, San Jacinto & Trinity counties began 2019 with 200 children in their care and will be wrapping up the year with 170.
“We’ve celebrated some reunions where they’re back with their families, we’ve also celebrated some adoptions where we’ve been able to see these awesome families that have stepped in and fostered and then adopted,” Rogers said. “There’s been a lot of celebration here, but also still a lot of work to do.”
